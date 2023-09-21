All-time lows on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now start from $729 (Reg. $799+)

B&H is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now headlined by the Wi-Fi 256GB model, today’s offer lands at $799 shipped. It’s $100 off the usual $899 price tag, and the first time we’ve seen it drop below $800. This is $20 under the previous all-time low, and the first chance to save since back in July. Also getting in on the savings is the entry-level 128GB configuration, which now starts at $729. That’s down from its usual $799 price tag and matching the best price yet. Head below for more.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard.

Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Regardless of which M2 iPad size you do end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89

If you’re looking to bring home the same power in a larger package, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is also on sale this week. Returning to all-time lows much the same as the 11-inch version featured today, the savings take $100 off.

M2 iPad Pro features:

  • Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color 
  • M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU 
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR 
  • 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage 
  • Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

