Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to all-time low of $999 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now dropping the Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $999 shipped in Space Gray, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,099 price tag. It’s been months since we’ve seen a discount close to this, with May’s mention landing at $1 more. Today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low, too. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

The form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil at the full MSRP, let alone with an all-time low attached. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

