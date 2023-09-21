All-time low hits Spigen’s 100W 6-in-1 ArcDock Pro Thunderbolt 4 hub at $70 (Reg. $100+)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $70
Spigen 6-in-1 ArcDock Pro Multi Hub

After early launch deals hit its new iPhone 15 case collection from under $14, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 6-in-1 ArcDock Pro Multi Hub for $69.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $140 directly from Spigen, it more typically sells for $100 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. This model hit Amazon a couple months ago and is now at the best price we have tracked yet. This portable Thunderbolt 4/USB4 hub makes for a notable option at home or on the go delivering a 6-in-1 setup that expands your setup with a USB-C data port, a pair of USB-A data ports, a single up to 8K 60Hz HDMI jack, and Ethernet (2.5Gb/s). It also features a 100W USB-C Power Delivery input port and includes s 24-month warranty. More details below. 

If a more casual solution will meet your needs, the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the UGREEN Revodok models are worth a look. Early this week we rounded up a series of the brand’s USB-C hubs with deals up to 38% off the going rates and prices starting from $29 shipped on everything from single 6-in-1 options ranging all the way up to its more pro-grade docking stations. Get a closer look right here

Taking it up a few notches from there, power users can now score a $50 discount on the amazing all-metal OWC 11-port Thunderbolt 4 Go Dock. This is one of the best options I have ever tested out for review and you can now score it at one of the better prices we have tracked. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then scope out Satechi’s new Dual Dock Stand with an NVMe SSD slot

Spigen ArcDock Pro Multi Hub features:

  • All-in-One Connectivity: Offer a comprehensive solution with a 100W USB-C Power Delivery input port, USB-C data port, 2 USB-A data ports, 1 8K@60Hz HDMI port, Ethernet port(2.5Gbps).
  • Seamless Data Transfer with Thunderbolt 4: Transfer files and sync devices such as laptops, tablets, and more effortlessly with the USB 4.0 C data port and 2 USB-A data ports.
  • Ultra HD Visuals: Enjoy stunning 8K@60Hz resolution visuals for gaming, streaming, or professional work by connecting your laptop or device to a compatible display via HDMI.
  • Fast and Reliable Internet: Stay connected with the high-speed Ethernet port (2.5Gbps) for stable and speedy internet connection, ideal for online gaming, streaming, or downloading large files.

