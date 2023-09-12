Spigen’s iPhone 15 case collection is now live with new models and prices starting from $14

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesNewsSpigen
Now live From $14
Spigen iPhone 15 cases

The new 2023 Spigen iPhone 15 cases are now going live. The brand has been delivering some of the best bang for your buck iPhone cases for many years, landing in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup, and securing a top 5 position in our best of 2022 selections for that very fact. The new models for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are now available for purchase just as Tim Cook and friends took to the stage to reveal this year’s new handsets, spanning its usual collection of model families with some new colorways, patterns, kickstand variants, and more. Head below for a closer look at the Spigen iPhone 15 cases. 

New Spigen iPhone 15 cases have landed

This year’s collection features mainstays like the Tough and Rugged Armor MagFit, Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air Armor, as well as some of the more recent entries into the brand’s lineup including the Optik and Cryo Armor (there are new Cryo Blue and Red colorways for the pro model handsets this year too). You’ll also find some new patterns and colors available for select models and just about everything is now live on Amazon from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.  

Ultra Hybrid MagFit from $21

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

  • Magnet integrated clear PC back case – Compatible with MagSafe
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Mag Armor MagFit from $20

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

  • Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case – Compatible with MagSafe
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Tough Armor MagFit from $26

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

  • Magnet integrated clear PC back case – Compatible with MagSafe
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Spigen iPhone 15 cases Optik Armor MagFit from $26

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

  • Reinforced camera protection with the slide cover
  • Magnet integrated case – Compatible with MagSafe
  • Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip
  • Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Liquid Air Armor from $15

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
  • Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly
  • Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip
  • Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Liquid Crystal from $14

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

  • Slim, form-fitted and lightweight
  • Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install
  • Reinforced buttons to promise quick responsiveness
  • Single, flexible layer provides hassle-free application

You can browse through the rest of the new Spigen iPhone 15 cases right here and be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the latest releases launching for Apple’s latest handsets. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at seco...
Sun Joe’s 24V cordless cultivator/weeder falls to...
elago’s liquid silicone cases wrap your iPhone 15...
Nomad fills in for Apple with new leather iPhone 15 cas...
Moment refreshes popular MagSafe photography case for i...
MUJJO’s iPhone 15 case collection arrives with br...
Caseology’s new iPhone 15 cases launch with uniqu...
Customize all eight buttons on CORSAIR’s Dark Cor...
Load more...
Show More Comments