Spigen’s iPhone 15 case collection is now live with new models and prices starting from $14

The new 2023 Spigen iPhone 15 cases are now going live. The brand has been delivering some of the best bang for your buck iPhone cases for many years, landing in our best iPhone 14 cases roundup, and securing a top 5 position in our best of 2022 selections for that very fact. The new models for iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max are now available for purchase just as Tim Cook and friends took to the stage to reveal this year’s new handsets, spanning its usual collection of model families with some new colorways, patterns, kickstand variants, and more. Head below for a closer look at the Spigen iPhone 15 cases.

New Spigen iPhone 15 cases have landed

This year’s collection features mainstays like the Tough and Rugged Armor MagFit, Ultra Hybrid, Liquid Air Armor, as well as some of the more recent entries into the brand’s lineup including the Optik and Cryo Armor (there are new Cryo Blue and Red colorways for the pro model handsets this year too). You’ll also find some new patterns and colors available for select models and just about everything is now live on Amazon from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

Ultra Hybrid MagFit from $21

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Magnet integrated clear PC back case – Compatible with MagSafe

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Mag Armor MagFit from $20

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case – Compatible with MagSafe

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Tough Armor MagFit from $26

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Magnet integrated clear PC back case – Compatible with MagSafe

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

Spigen iPhone 15 cases Optik Armor MagFit from $26

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Reinforced camera protection with the slide cover

Magnet integrated case – Compatible with MagSafe

Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip

Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Liquid Air Armor from $15

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Form-fitted to maintain a slim profile and pocket-friendly

Anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint-resistance and comfort in every grip

Mil-Grade protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Liquid Crystal from $14

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

Slim, form-fitted and lightweight

Durable anti-slip TPU keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install

Reinforced buttons to promise quick responsiveness

Single, flexible layer provides hassle-free application

You can browse through the rest of the new Spigen iPhone 15 cases right here and be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the latest releases launching for Apple’s latest handsets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!