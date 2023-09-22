9to5Toys Daily: September 22, 2023 – 15-inch MacBook Air all-time low, Apple Watch Ultra 2, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/09/9to5Toys-Daily-92223-11.21-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Chefman Cordless Hand Mixer covers all your baking base...
Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker debuts n...
Enhance your tablet setup with ESR’s 8-in-1 100W ...
Aventon’s Pace 500.3 e-bike sees $700 flash sale disc...
Today’s best Android app deals: Doom & Desti...
BundleHunt celebrates iPhone launch day with macOS sale...
Rad Power launches first-ever 10% off sitewide e-bike s...
New ECOVACS X2 OMNI robot vac/mop with camera, AI learn...
Load more...
Show More Comments