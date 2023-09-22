Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $121 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger for $120.97 shipped. Offering a chance to save on the new version upgraded with Apple Watch fast charging, today’s discount from the usual $150 price tag is the perfect accessory to pair with the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 debuts. It clocks in at just under 20% off while coming within $1 of our previous mention. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

If you’re primarily looking for an iPhone companion, UGREEN’s just-released 100W Nexode charger is easily one of the most unique models on the market. It pairs the same 15W MagSafe pad you’ll find above with an even more robust charging kit that can refuel everything from M2 MacBooks to iPads, accessories, and more. Plus, this new debut is now down to its best price yet of $140.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

