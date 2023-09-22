BundleHunt celebrates iPhone launch day with macOS sale including over 40 apps from $1

It’s launch day for Apple’s latest gear, and the folks over at BundleHunt are now taking that as the perfect opportunity to debut a new Epic Fall macOS Bundle sale. As one of the best promotions we’ve seen this year, there are over 40 different apps to choose from, all starting at just $1. The whole catalog arrives with support for macOS Sonoma and comes with lifetime access. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for your new M2 MacBook and more. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

The latest BundleHunt is a great way to pick up notable apps at a significant price drop along the way. There are 42 apps in total to choose from starting at $1, so be sure to browse all the way to the bottom of the page to see all of your options. The more you spend on apps, the more you’ll save too! Spending $30 gets you an extra $3 off, while every other $10 mark up to $100 will net you an extra 10% off – so orders of $100 will drop down to $90.

Here are a few our top picks:

MenuBar Stats 3 : Composed of modules (CPU, Disk, Network, Bluetooth…). Each module can be seen in your menu bar or/and Notification Center.

: Composed of modules (CPU, Disk, Network, Bluetooth…). Each module can be seen in your menu bar or/and Notification Center. Textsniper : Instantly capture non-selectable text from YouTube videos, PDFs, images, online courses, screencasts, presentations, webpages, video tutorials, photos, etc. It’s so simple and easy as taking a screenshot.

: Instantly capture non-selectable text from YouTube videos, PDFs, images, online courses, screencasts, presentations, webpages, video tutorials, photos, etc. It’s so simple and easy as taking a screenshot. Tidy Up 6 : A new generation of duplicate finders and disk tidiness. It’s the only fully-featured duplicate remover available on the market. Tidy Up is designed for pro users that need a modern and efficient tool.

: A new generation of duplicate finders and disk tidiness. It’s the only fully-featured duplicate remover available on the market. Tidy Up is designed for pro users that need a modern and efficient tool. Commander One Pro : Commander One is primarily a file manager that has a built-in FTP client and other features for Mac.

: Commander One is primarily a file manager that has a built-in FTP client and other features for Mac. Syncovery Professional : Syncovery allows you to keep multiple versions of modified files, allowing you to restore your files from an earlier date.

: Syncovery allows you to keep multiple versions of modified files, allowing you to restore your files from an earlier date. DropShare: Upload screen shots, screen recordings, files, literally anything to your favorite hosting provider and share it immediately with anyone.

Make sure to swing over to our roundup of the best iOS and Mac apps each day for even more deals on popular games, productivity software, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!