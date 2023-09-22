Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Moncage, Doom & Destiny Advanced, more

iPhone 15 delivery day has arrived and we are here to gather all of the best games and apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside our roundup of the best iPhone 15 case deals and our favorite MagSafe stands, we are also tracking deals on AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, a surprising early price drop on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the best deal yet on the 512GB Apple 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. On the app side of things, we have titles like Moncage, Charging Animations, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Toca games for the kids, iWriter, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: King of Defense Premium: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Omagine: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Charging Animations: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Train: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

Moncage features:

The game takes place inside a mysterious cube, with each side of the cube housing a unique world: be it an old factory, a light tower, an amusement park, or a church, etc. At first sight, they may seem random and unrelated, but upon closer look, you will become mesmerized by the subtle and intricate ways of how these worlds connect…

