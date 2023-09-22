Govee’s 10-piece smart modular triangle light kit with voice commands at $110 shipped ($60 off)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now proffering its 10-piece bundle of Glide Triangle Light Panels for $109.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170 at Amazon and directly from Govee where they are currently on sale for $120, this is a solid $60 price drop and the lowest price we can find to bring home the smart modular lighting kit. Today’s deal also comes in at $10 under our previous mention for one of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. You’re looking at 10 individual triangle lights that can be affixed to the walls in your space in whatever shape you would like via the included adhesive tape. Combining the companion app and Alexa/Google Assistant voice command support, you can also adjust and program them as you see fit – there are millions of color and pattern options alongside a series of preset scene modes to select from for a more animated experience, not to mention music syncing capabilities. Head below for more details.

If something in the light strip category will work for you, dive into the ongoing deal we are tracking on the brand’s Matter-equipped set that is now selling for $45 shipped. You’ll also find a range of other light strip kits from the brand without Matter support for even less right here.

Then head over to our smart home hub for more ways to make your space an intelligent one for less. We just spotted the new TP-Link multi-platform HomeKit Matter-certified smart bulbs, but you’ll also find this LIFX HomeKit lighting bundle with two color LED bulbs and a lightstrip at $98 as well as Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug that works with HomeKit right out of the box down at $24. But that’s all just for starters, everything else is waiting right here.

Govee GlideTriangle Light Panels features:

Unique Lighting Effects: With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home.

DIY Lighting: Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

Rich Scene Modes: Find rich animated lighting effects for your light panels on the Govee Home App. Choose from a selection of over 40 preset scene modes that fit your style. Each effect produces electrifying colors that will leave you in awe.

