New TP-Link multi-platform HomeKit Matter-certified smart bulbs debut at $18

A new TP-Link Tapo Matter smart bulb has surfaced today on Amazon. The brand has been delivering relatively affordable smart home solutions across the HomeKit, Google Home, and Alexa-ready ecosystems for years, including everything from smart bulbs and plugs to power strips, switches, and more, but now it’s time for its latest Matter-ready lighting solution. We have already featured the Tapo smart Matter smart plugs as wells the TP-Link Kasa switches before that, not to mention loads of previous-generation bulbs solutions from the brand, but this new offering appears to be the first TP-Link Tapo smart bulbs available with the new multi-platform Matter support built-in. Head below for more details.

TP-Link’s new Matter smart bulb

Unlike some of the previous-generation TP-Link Tapo bulbs you’ll find on sale via Amazon on quite a regular basis, the new Tapo L535E bulb comes along with Matter certification. For those unfamiliar, Matter is essentially a new smart home system that allows for all supported gear to be controlled from one place (among other things), cutting down on some the annoyance that came with so many disparate ecosystems vying for power in the space over the last few years. Here’s what TP-Link has to say about it:

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Take control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin by granting access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security.

Otherwise, the new Tapo L535E light bulb delivers on all of the usual perks for an intelligent bulb solution. It provides 1,100 lumens of “crisp, high-quality lighting” across millions of customizable RGBW colors as well as “warm white (2500K) for restful sleep in the evening, or cool white (6500K) during working hours.”

Voice and remote control action are indeed in place here by way of Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant alongside the ability to control the lights from anywhere using the Tapo app for dimming action, turning them on and off, or even changing the color remotely.

The new TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Bulb is now available for purchase on Amazon at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!