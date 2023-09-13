New low hits TP-Link’s 3-pack of Tapo HomeKit smart plugs with Matter support at $30 (40% off)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 3-pack of TP-Link’s Matter-equipped Tapo Smart Plug Minis at $29.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This set launched back in March at $50 and is now seeing a solid 40% price drop. This is $5 under the previous deal price and the lowest price we have tracked since release. You’re looking at a 3-pack of multi smart home platform-compatible outlets. They work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear – you can control all of your Matter-supported gear from the same app and then spread each of these future-proof mini outlets around your space for smart control over whatever is plugged into them, all without blocking the other outlet on the receptacle. Scheduling, voice commands, timers, and more are all supported here. Head below for more details.

If the 3-pack at $10 per plug is a bit much for your needs, you can score a single one of these Tapo Matter plugs for $12.99 Prime shipped on Amazon today. That’s within cents of the all-time low and well below the regular $20 price tag there. Features and specs are the same on this one.

Be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the latest meross Matter-equipped smart plug before you scope out the offer we have on Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip with Matter support at $45. This morning also saw Govee’s unique wall of smart curtain lights go on sale for the lowest price we have tracked yet – you can create your own LED-based pixel art on the walls with this set. Check them out right here.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter devices will be compatible with future updates and advancements in technology, ensuring that your smart home system remains up-to-date and compatible with new devices and features.

