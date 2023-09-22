WD_BLACK’s 500GB RGB-equipped 2,000MB/s P40 SSD Game Drive drops to $75 shipped

Joining an ongoing deal on the 1TB model, Amazon is now offering the 500GB WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD for $74.99 shipped. This model debuted at $120 and has fetched closer to $90 for most of this year at Amazon. Today’s offer marks the second-lowest total we have tracked on Amazon and is matching the lowest we have seen since it dropped to $66 back in February. The P40 is among our favorite options in the SSD game drive space, and while you’re certainly paying a premium for the WD_BLACK treatment here, it is quite featured packed. First of all, it can reach speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, but it also features a metal-plated enclosure and an impressive halo-style RGB lighting array you can completely customize on PC. The USB 3.2 Gen2x2 SSD also brings USB-C connectivity to your setup along with a shock-resistant structure with 2-meter drop protection. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

There’s no denying the premium you’re paying for the higher-end P40 model detailed above. However, Kingston’s 500GB 2,000MB/s portable SSD gets pretty close for much less cash. It’s not got the stealthy black design or the built-in lighting, but it is just as fast and you can land a 500GB model right now at the $43 Amazon all-time low.

Elsewhere in portable storage deals, we are also tracking some particularly notable offers on the popular Samsung microSD cards. Those include both the current- and previous-generation PRO Plus variants at up to 180MB/s with 512GB models starting from $30 shipped. You can get all of the details on these offers while the prices are right in this morning’s coverage.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games

