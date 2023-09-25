Today’s best iOS game and app deals: 60 Parsecs!, Barcode Copy, and more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $1+ FREE+

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready for you after the jump. Joining the App Store deals, we are also tracking notable offers on Apple’s original MagSafe Wallet at $28 as well as Apple Watch Series 8 from $299 and even more right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Legend of the Moon2, 60 Parsecs!, 60 Seconds! Reatomized, Dwarf Journey, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Area 52 Escape: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legend of the Moon2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: KittyZ: Cat Simulator, ride: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Barcode Copy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 60 Parsecs!: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Reatomized: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Quest of Dungeons: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Puzzling Peaks EXE: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Backpack Studio: $10 (Reg. $20)

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 all platforms, Mega Man 11 $10, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: King of Defense Premium: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Omagine: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Charging Animations: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Moncage: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Toca Hair Salon 2: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Toca Train: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Redshift Sky Pro: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

60 Parsecs! features:

This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.

Lead a crew of woefully unprepared astronauts, equipped with whatever junk – sorry – “supplies” you can grab before blasting off, on a journey across the cosmos that’s best described as misguided. Make the best of it, while dealing with soup shortages and other horrors of outer space. Will you have what it takes to find a new home and survive?

