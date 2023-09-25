Bring leather accenting to your iPhone 15 with Apple’s original MagSafe Wallet at $28

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $27.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally selling $59, you’re looking at one of the best discounts of the year. Today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention from over a month ago, while also being quite rare now that Apple is waging a war against leather and removing accessories made from the material off store shelves. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

While not the latest models with Find My integration nor the FineWoven stylings, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 15 series, as well as previous-generation handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well.

If you are interested in trying out Apple’s newest version, the just-released FineWoven MagSafe Wallet is already on sale. While the verdict is still out on the new material meant to replace leather, you can at least decide for yourself while also saving some cash. It drops down to $56 thanks to the first-ever discount, marking a new Amazon low in the process.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

