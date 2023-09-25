Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 all platforms, Mega Man 11 $10, more

After the debut and subsequent release of the Seperate Ways add-on during the recent State of Play, Amazon and GameStop are now offering some solid deals on the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Now down to $39.99 on all platforms, you’ll find the PS4 and Xbox versions on sale at Amazon while you’ll need to jump over to GameStop for the PS5 copy. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate. Today’s deals are matching our previous mention and only the second time we have seen the game down this low at Amazon. Among one of the fan favorites in the long-running survival horror series, the RE4 remake enhances the experience across the board with updated visuals by way of Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, an updated crafting system, and modernized gameplay. “Engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen eShop $5 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Pikmin 4 on Nintendo Switch $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Two digital Switch pre-orders for $100 (Reg. $120)
- Switch Online members only
- Super Mario RPG, Mario Bros. Wonder, Princes Peach Showtime!, much more
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 $44 (Reg. $60)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- TOEM eShop $6 (Reg. $20)
- Sparklite eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the NighteShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $48 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack eShop $32 (Reg. $80)
- LEGO 2K Drive $40 (Reg. $60)
- Romancing SaGa 3 eShop $5 (Reg. $29)
- EARTHLOCK eShop $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- Trek to Yomi Deluxe Edition $42 (Reg. $50)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
- DEATHLOOP $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $9 (Reg. $20)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth PS5 pre-order $70
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Xbox pre-order $70
- Cyberpunk 2077 PSN $30 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Tokyo Game Show digital sale up to 75% off
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising PS5 $13 (Reg. $15+)
- Stray PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection $39.50 (Reg. $60)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI: Deluxe Edition $80 (Reg. $100)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced $30 (Reg. $40)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $65 (Reg. $150)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!