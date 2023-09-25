Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 all platforms, Mega Man 11 $10, more

After the debut and subsequent release of the Seperate Ways add-on during the recent State of Play, Amazon and GameStop are now offering some solid deals on the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Now down to $39.99 on all platforms, you’ll find the PS4 and Xbox versions on sale at Amazon while you’ll need to jump over to GameStop for the PS5 copy. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% off the going rate. Today’s deals are matching our previous mention and only the second time we have seen the game down this low at Amazon. Among one of the fan favorites in the long-running survival horror series, the RE4 remake enhances the experience across the board with updated visuals by way of Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, an updated crafting system, and modernized gameplay. “Engage in frenzied combat with the Ganados villagers, explore a European village gripped by madness, and solve puzzles to access new areas and collect useful items for Leon and Ashley’s constant struggle to survive.” Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.

