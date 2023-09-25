HyperX’s clean ChargePlay Duo PS5 controller charger falls back down to $22 today (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger at $21.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model regularly fetches $30, and sometimes as much as $33, but it is now sitting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s price drop delivers one of less than a handful of times it has returned to the Amazon 2023 low as well. HyperX has designed this charger to match the official Sony DualSense controllers nicely with a pair of charging-quipped landing pads for your PS5 gamepads. It features a weighted base for stability alongside a USB-C charging port, and a relatively clean aesthetic – it’s basically entirely white and black like the standard DualSense with a logo that remains subtle when your controllers are docked. Head below for more details.

Amazon is delivering quite a competitive price tag for a brand name dual controller PS5 solution here – the official Sony model sells for $30. But if you don’t mind stepping away from the officially licensed solutions, NexiGo’s PS5 Controller Charger with a thumb grip kit is a relatively popular option that sells for $17 Prime shipped right now on Amazon.

While we are talking PlayStation, be sure to scoop up this morning’s PS Plus freebies while you still can (details right here) and then catch up on the latest State of Play presentation. From the new Avatar game and upcoming Resident Evil 4 add-ons, you can also scope out the new Deep Earth Collection PS5 console plates and controllers as well as new details on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo DualSense Controller Charger features:

Charges 2 DualSense wireless controllers: Keep a controller charged and ready to swap in for marathon sessions, or make sure you have a controller powered for your friends, siblings, whoever your Player 2 may be.

Weighted base for secure docking: The weighted base and secure docking of the ChargePlay Duo helps it stay put, even in high-traffic areas of the house.

Compact and sleek design: Gets the job done without taking up a lot of space. Features a white/black aesthetic to match the look and feel of your console.

