Watch today’s State of Play showcase: Major third-party PlayStation titles, and more

We are now just minutes away for the next State of Play stream where Sony set to show off what’s up next for PlayStation gamers. Earlier this summer Sony broadcasted a massive hour-long showcase loaded with some particularly exciting announcements involving the Metal Gear Solid 3 (Delta) remake, Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake II, and more, and, while today’s event will surely be less eventful than that, we have high hopes. It all start at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET and you can follow along down below.

PlayStation September State of Play showcase

Sony hasn’t given out any numbers in terms of how long today’s show will be, but we do know it will focus on “updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles” as well as both indie and PS VR2 titles alongside “major upcoming titles” from its third-party partners. It sounds like there won’t be any first-party titles mentioned in today’s show, but we will see.

While just about every PlayStation gamer has nothing but Spider-Man 2 on the mind right now, the limited edition console and pre-orders are already live on that one, so we aren’t expecting anything overly substantial for that. But here’s to hoping for another gameplay demo or some kind of new reveal from the upcoming web-slinger.

It looks like we will be seeing something from third-person co-op shooter Helldivers II and most folks are looking towards the upcoming Alan Wake II as well as Ubisoft’s soon-to-release Assassin’s Creed Mirage as well. Something for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III perhaps? Arizona Sunshine 2, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, and some other previously unveiled PS VR2 titles? Probably.

More on the MGS3 remake would be just wonderful if you ask me – we haven’t really seen much more than a few screenshots and a CG trailer at this point, but the release date on that one is still a ways out.

Either way, it all starts very soon and you can follow along below:

Updating…

Baby Steps – Gameplay Video | PS5 Games

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life.

Ghostbusters PS VR2

Coming October 26

Are you ready to save the city of San Francisco from the Ghost Lord? Grab your friends and squad up in this cooperative multiplayer adventure, made exclusively for VR – available October 26, 2023! Gear up with the latest Ghostbustin’ gadgets from remote turrets to ghost decoys. Take on a variety of missions, like collecting dark PKE or closing interdimensional portals. You’ll need to work together to solve puzzles, trap ghosts, and stop the March of the Malevolent. There’s nothing like bustin’ with friends, but even if you’re playing solo you can take on the Ghost Lord by yourself with the help of a ghostly companion.

Resident Evil 4 – DLC Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4 & PS VR2 Games

Separate Ways ■Release Date: September 21st, 2023 ■Platforms: PlayStation®5、PlayStation®4 The Mercenaries ■Release Date: Currently available（Additional content update planned for September 21st, 2023） ■Platforms: PlayStation®5、PlayStation®4 Resident Evil 4 VR Mode ■Release Date: Coming this winter ■Platforms: PlayStation®VR2

Deep Earth Collection | PS5

Forge a new way to play with the sleek metallic finish of the Deep Earth Collection – available in three lustrous colours for the DualSense™ wireless controller and matching PS5® console covers. Inspired by the powerful hues found in the depths of our planet and then elevated with a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication, choose from the molten Volcanic Red, the alluring Cobalt Blue, or the sleek Sterling Silver.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Story Trailer | PS5 Games

Become Na’vi and explore the Western Frontier in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You’ll play as a child of two worlds, born Na’vi but raised by the RDA. Fifteen years after your abduction, you are free, and must reconnect with your lost heritage. Meet new Na’vi clans, learn their ways, and join them to protect Pandora from the RDA. About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of PS5.

Helldivers 2 – Bile Titan Liberation Gameplay | PS5 & PC Games

Bile Titan takedown mission in progress. This gameplay is classified. Join Johan Pilestedt and the Arrowhead Game Studio in a closer look at Helldivers 2 mission gameplay. Watch them take on a deadly Bile Titan using only their bare highly powered weaponry. This is only the beginning of our war against the enemies of Managed Democracy. Join the Helldivers and fight for freedom with friends across a hostile galaxy in this fast, frantic third-person co-op shooter. Available February 8, 2024 on PS5 and Steam!

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Expanded Marvel’s New York | PS5 Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar narrates a first look at the newly expanded Marvel’s New York and what you can expect from its next-gen open-world gameplay. Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel Games and PlayStation, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 continues the saga of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Release Date Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Releases February 29, 2024

A brand-new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted at State of Play. The highly anticipated new standalone story in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy VII remake project will release on February 29th, 2024 for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console. The Unknown Journey Continues… After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments. Players wishing to experience the Final Fantasy VII remake project so far can pre-order the Twin Pack, which includes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the graphically enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

