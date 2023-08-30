September PlayStation Plus FREE games: Saints Row, Generation Zero, and more

While many folks are awaiting pre-order details on the new handheld PS5 Portal player and new headsets, Sony has now unveiled the September PlayStation Plus free games. After seeing PGA TOUR 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door this month, Sony is taking us to the sprawling world of Santo Ileso in Saints Row, out in the open world of Black Desert, and 1980s’ Sweden for the month of September. Head below for a closer look at the next batch of PlayStation Plus free games.

September PlayStation Plus FREE games:

As is always the case, with the announcement of next month’s titles, time is winding down to score to the current collection. PS Plus members will have until September 4, 2023 to add PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death’s Door to their game library and you’ll need to remain a paying PS Plus member to keep them.

The September PlayStation Plus free game collection includes Generation Zero – a “first-person open world adventure is set in a familiar but hostile open world of 1980s Sweden” – that typically fetches $40 on the PlayStation Store. That one joins open-world fantasy MMORPG Black Desert with fast-paced PvE combat, large-scale PvP siege wars, and multiple character classes that usually sells for $40. But next month’s headliner would have to be Saints Row – this one usually fetches $60 on PSN and more like $23 on Amazon in physical form.

Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created. The unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive and wingsuit your way to the top. Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets. Play online with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / drop out co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action.

All three titles will go FREE in digital form on the PlayStation Store for PS Plus members starting on September 4, 2023.

In the meantime, check out the latest from the world of PlayStation below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!