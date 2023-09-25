Samsung’s popular T7 2TB Portable SSD just dropped to $110 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

Update: Amazon is now offering the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD at $113.03 shipped. Regularly $160, this is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked at roughly $3 above the price of the 2TB model below. This one is upgraded with a rubberized shell and comes in at within $13 of a very limited $100 offer we saw previously.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive in gray for $109.89 shipped. This model sold for as much as $230 last year and now fetches a regular price of $180 from Samsung. Among the most popular options around here, today’s offer clocks in as the second-best ever at $20 under the sale price on the other two colorways. While there is a newer model in the form of the T7 Shield, that model delivers very similar specs outside of the rubberized shell and is currently on sale starting from $120. The standard T7 featured here today, delivers the same 1,050MB/s speeds as well as the USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C connectivity alongside 6-foot drop protection. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t mind dropping the storage capacity down, there are some other notable deals to take advantage of right now. Firstly, CORSAIR’s 1,600MB/s EX100U 1TB Portable SSD is currently selling for $60 shipped on Amazon, it’s lowest price yet, and brings even more power to your setup. 

On that note, the ongoing deal on Kingston’s 500GB 2,000MB/s portable SSD also delivers even faster speeds at a lower price. This too is now sitting at the $42.50 shipped Amazon all-time low for a limited time with all of the details you need waiting right here

As far as external and portable game drives go, WD_BLACK’s 500GB RGB-equipped 2,000MB/s P40 SSD is one of the best and you can still score one on sale at $75 shipped. This is one of our favorites models in the category and everything you need to know before the price jumps back up is in our previous deal coverage

Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfers files nearly 9. 5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…Dynamic Thermal Guard tech protects the T7 (T7 Touch) from overheating by automatically slowing down the data transfer if necessary.

