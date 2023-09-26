Today’s best Android app deals: Down in Bermuda, Agent A, LIMBO, and more

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also check out these deals on TCL’s latest Q7 120Hz AirPlay Google Smart TVs, this ongoing offer on Motorola’s razr+, and even more right here. As for the apps, highlight titles include Down in Bermuda, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, LIMBO, Front Armies, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Down in Bermuda $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Quest-Isles of Ice & Fire $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Quest $4 (Reg. $8)
- Front Armies [RTS] $1 (Reg. $3)
- Cube Card $1 (Reg. $2)
- Kids to Grandmasters Chess $1.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Timeflow: Time is Money $1 (Reg. $4)
More Android game and app deals still live
- Bass Booster & Equalizer PRO FREE (Reg. $3)
- Reventure $1 (Reg. $3)
- 60 Parsecs! $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Sheltered $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- The Escapists 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- The Escapists $1 (Reg. $6.50)
- Flockers $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Worms 2: Armageddon $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Penarium $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Bagatur Chess Engine $1 (Reg. $4.50)
Down in Bermuda features:
An unnatural storm leaves an adventurous aviator stranded for decades within the infamous Bermuda. Overcome creatures of the deep and unravel the islands secrets in search for a way back home.
Down in Bermuda is a quirky adventure filled with puzzles to solve and mysteries to uncover. Our adventurous aviator Milton finds himself trapped in a time bubble deep inside the Bermuda and needs your help to escape.
Crack codes, solve puzzles, collect magic orbs and escape each of the six unique islands, each one leading to the next on a quest for a way back home.
