Motorola’s razr+ foldable sees rare $100 discount to $900, or with Bose QC II at $300 off

Amazon now offers the unlocked Motorola razr+ 256GB for $899.99 shipped. While you would regularly pay $1,000, today’s offer arrives as one of the first chances to save. It’s $100 off and matching our previous mention from over a month ago as only the third discount. Alongside the Amazon offer, Motorola itself is offering the razr+ with some different savings. Instead of a cash discount, you can bundle in the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at $999.99. This saves you $300 from buying both separately, and is the best value we’ve seen to date. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola. Below the fold we take a closer look at what to expect, too.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

If you’d prefer to go with a foldable that unfurls like a book rather than the flip-style design of the razr+, we also have you covered. Amazon has begun clearing out the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 following the reveal of its newer Fold 5 counterpart. Now offering some of the best discounts in the process, the savings start at $1,440.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!