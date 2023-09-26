Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphones fall to new all-time low of $249 in three colors (Save $150)

a close up of electronics

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Over-Ear Headphones for $249 shipped. Also matched over at Crutchfield. Typically fetching $399, these headphones are now dropping down to a new all-time low. This is the first time it has dropped below $329, beating those previous mentions by an extra $80. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 deliver a more premium take on over-ear headphones that come in one of three styles. Alongside just offering the brand’s signature sound with a unique acoustic system that sports angled drivers, there’s also active noise cancellation. Though after trying these myself, the best part has to be the higher-end build that makes these an absolute delight to wear. Head below for more.

The reason for today’s discount is that the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 have been replaced by a new S2e model. This updated pair was just revealed last week and arrives with upgraded high-performance Digital Signal Processing to go alongside even better sound from a similar driver array. There’s a new Forest Green color, as well. Otherwise, you’re getting the same 40mm drivers, six microphones, aptX Adaptive support, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity – just with a $399 price tag.

Speaking of new headphones, we just saw Bose debut its most recent pair of over-ear cans. These new QuietComfort Ultra headphones arrive with some of the most immersive tech on the market, doubling down on spatial audio and ANC listening to create a high-end package worthy of its $429 price tag.

More on the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphones:

With a redesigned and optimized acoustic system an all-new angled drive unit design and a more powerful motor system the B&W Px7 S2 over-ear headphones deliver class-leading audio performance with increased clarity. The all-new active noise cancellation is designed to block unwanted noise and ensure superior musicality; Features (2) adjustable external microphones that enhance voice clarity significantly improving call quality

