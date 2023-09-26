Score Apple’s official iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe cases while you can at $35 (Reg. $59)

Woot is now discounting several of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series Leather MagSafe Cases. After being pulled from shelves earlier in the month as the company looks towards a carbon neutral future, Woot is stepping in to offer an alternative to the FineWoven accessories that are meant to replace the original premium material. Pricing drops down to $34.99 for the Pro series smartphones, arriving in several colors along the way. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. These are down from the usual $59 price tags and marking some of the best discounts yet. Head below for more.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look. Head below for a full break down of the price cuts.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

But if you’re looking to bring some leather stylings to your new iPhone 15, Nomad is out with its latest collection of premium covers. Available in two different leather materials, we just took a hands-on look at how this year’s renditions of the accessories stack up. And spoiler, they remain our favorite leather cases on the market.

iPhone 14 Pro leather case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 14 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

