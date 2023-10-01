Overwatch 2 heads to Samoa with official reveal of new control map coming this month

Today, at the Overwatch League Grand Finals 2023, we got a first official look at the new map, Samoa. Marking the latest area to join the game, Overwatch 2 will be traveling to the Polynesian island in order to deliver the latest Control map.

Samoa joins Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 players will soon be able to dive into a new map! Marking an entirely new location, Samoa will be joining Overwatch in the near future as the latest control map. With three distinct locations, today we’re getting a first look during the Overwatch League Grand Finals 2023.

The new control map will have three distinct locations, each known as Volcano, Beachpoint, and Downtown. To really help emphasize the difference in areas, Blizzard actually had three different designers team up in order to bring a more unique feel to each of the sections of the map.

Part of what makes Samoa as a map unique is that the Overwatch 2 team worked its best to imbue the level with authentic feel to the real world area. There’s transitional architecture that takes on different forms across the three stages, all while staying true to the Samoan heritage.

There’s also some more fun inclusions, too. On the volcano side of the action, you’ll find references to another Blizzard title – World of Warcraft.

To show off the new map, Blizzard is holding a showmatch between some former players, production talent, and other iconic members of the Overwatch League community.

Check out the gallery of screenshots below for a better look at the new map.

We’re expecting to see Samoa officially arrive into Overwatch 2 later this month. The new battle pass is slated to begin in just under two weeks, so it’s likely that the new map makes the cut alongside the rest of the upcoming content from Season Seven. Expect to be able to load into Samoa come October 10, 2023.

Blizzard isn’t a stranger to using the Grand Finals as the stage to reveal new content for Overwatch. Last year, during the 2022 Overwatch League playoffs, the company took to Anaheim, California’s event in order to offer a first look at a new hero for the game. Ramattra took the stage in order to mark one of the latest tanks from the title, and now we’re back in 2023 with a new map, instead.

