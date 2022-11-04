Overwatch 2 adds new tank hero Ramattra, joining the battle pass on December 6

Revealed at the Overwatch League Grand Finals, today we’re getting a look at an all-new hero joining Overwatch 2. Entering as the latest tank character, Ramattra will be hitting the scene as the 36th hero in the game later this year to kick off the second season of the free to play title’s battle pass.

Ramattra joins Overwatch 2 as the latest thank hero

So far for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has delivered three new heroes across all three of the different character classes. Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko have all been available since launch, but now we’re circling back to give players the fourth new addition to the game.

Ramattra marks the very first Null Sector tank to be added to the roster, bringing much of the same design cues we’ve seen from Zenyatta in the past. Menacing looks aside, the hero is said to sport a unique play style that has the character shift between two different forms. As something of a hybrid Reinhardt and Orisa, you can expect some of the usual shield tank mechanics with a bit of more aggressive dive-style action.

The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics… no matter the cost.

Dropping as part of the season two battle pass, Ramattra will be joining Overwatch 2 on December 6. You’ll need to unlock the hero as part of the battle pass, much like we saw for Kiriko back at the launch of the title in October.

Fans will still have to wait to see just what Ramattra has in store as far as actual gameplay is concerned. But with just over a month until the new hero launches, it shouldn’t be long until his unique kit is revealed.

