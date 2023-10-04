Today’s best Android app deals: Alien Shooter 2, Three Kingdoms, Space Invaders, and more

Justin Kahn -
Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. Joining a series of big-time launch day deals on the brand new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we have also featured new case collection for the latest Google handsets from Moment and Spigen alongside this deal on the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen. As for the apps, today’s collection is headlined by deals on Alien Shooter 1 and 2, Undead City, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, Space Invaders, Star Walk 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Alien Shooter 2 features:

Alien Shooter 2 (Alien Shooter – Vengeance) is a large-scale sequel to the first part of Alien Shooter. This is the unique alloy of arcade action and RPG elements which combines well-established world of classical games and unmatched dynamics of the first part.

