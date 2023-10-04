Today’s best Android app deals: Alien Shooter 2, Three Kingdoms, Space Invaders, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. Joining a series of big-time launch day deals on the brand new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we have also featured new case collection for the latest Google handsets from Moment and Spigen alongside this deal on the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen. As for the apps, today’s collection is headlined by deals on Alien Shooter 1 and 2, Undead City, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, Space Invaders, Star Walk 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Alien Shooter 2 features:

Alien Shooter 2 (Alien Shooter – Vengeance) is a large-scale sequel to the first part of Alien Shooter. This is the unique alloy of arcade action and RPG elements which combines well-established world of classical games and unmatched dynamics of the first part.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!