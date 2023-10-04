Spigen launches new Pixel 8/Pro cases to wrap around your new Google handset from $16

Google took to the stage this morning to unveil its next-generation of tech, including Android 14, the Pixel Watch 2, and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Loaded with several new upgrades for the lineup, including the Tensor G3, a 120Hz panel, a telephoto camera, and autofocus on the ultrawide sensor, just for starters, all of this is packed into updated hardware with a matte back, rounded design and the flat glass “Super Actua” display you’ll want to keep protected. The new and affordable Spigen Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case lineup is here to help the cause without breaking the bank. Head below for a breakdown of the new models available for Google’s latest handsets starting from $16 Prime shipped.

New Spigen Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro case lineup

Spigen might not make the highest-end case out there, but they also won’t cost you a fortune. Even if you’re just looking to safeguard your new device from scratches in the early days, they make for an affordable way to do so while delivering some of the best low-cost options on the market.

Spigen Slim Armor CS from $20

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Made from PC and TPU for durability

Drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Built-in wallet fits two cards and cash

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Spigen Thin Fit from $18

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Made from PC and TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Precise cutouts and tactile buttons for easier accessibility

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Spigen Ultra Hybrid from $16

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Made from a blend of PC and TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Spigen Tough Armor from $19

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Made from PC, TPU, and Impact Foam for durability

Military-grade via Extreme Protection Tech

Built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

You’ll want to head straight over to 9to5Google for a complete breakdown of everything Google showed off during today’s presentation. Here are our hands-on impressions of the handsets and our in-person thoughts on the new Pixel Watch 2, not to mention all the details you need on Android 14. Just be sure to also scope out the promotional launch deals we are already tracking on Google’s latest releases while you’re at it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!