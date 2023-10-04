Moment debuts new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases with MagSafe support [Deal]

Moment is getting in on the Google event day action with the reveal of its latest covers. The new Moment Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases debut with the usual grippy, photography-focused designs we’ve come to expect, including support for the Moment smartphone lenses. Magnetic features are available for using MagSafe mounts and other accessories, and there’s also a launch discount.

Moment has long been a brand focusing primarily on Apple accessories, and now that is changing as it shifts some attention over to the Android side of the smartphone world. The new Moment Pixel 8 case is the latest release to be welcomed to the fold and brings with it the brand’s usual feature set.

The cover itself is very similar to what we’ve seen from past reviews of the company’s cases. We just reviewed the iPhone 15 styles, and that same rubbery and grippy build is now being brought over to Google’s new handsets. There are designs for both Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, each of which features other frills like aluminum buttons, support for Qi2 charging passthrough, and a suede-like Japanese microfiber lining on the inside.

Alongside protecting your smartphone, the new Moment Pixel 8 case also adds support for the company’s wide range of accessories. The new covers, of course, work with the just-released T-series smartphone lenses, which were designed to pair with Google’s latest and take full advantage of the refreshed camera array. We fully break down what’s new with the updated T-Series lens collection, which is now beginning to ship, to go alongside the new cases.

There’s also MagSafe support making the cut. While this isn’t Apple’s full implementation of the technology, each of the new covers has a magnetic ring inside that lets you take advantage of not just Moment’s own mounts and grips but also any other docking station or accessory on the market that was originally designed for Apple’s latest.

The new Moment Pixel 8 case is now available for pre-order direct from the company’s storefront. They’re expected to begin shipping next month and are sold with a $49.99 retail price tag. There’s a special launch discount right now that drops each of the covers down to $42.49.

