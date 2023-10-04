TP-Link’s 3-pack of Matter-supported HomeKit smart plugs back at $30 low (Reg. up to $50)

Matter-supported products are all the rage in the smart home world right now, bringing together various brands’ gear to one unified control space, and we have a solid deal to check out. Amazon is now once again offering the 2023 model 3-pack of TP-Link’s Matter-equipped Tapo Smart Plug Minis at $29.99 shipped. This set launched back in March at $50 and is now seeing up to 40% in savings. Having been trending around $40 as of late, we did see a brief $5 price drop previously but the 3-pack has now returned to the lowest we have tracked since release. This package includes three multi smart home platform-compatible outlets to use around your space. Compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear included, these plugs allow to leverage smart control over whatever is plugged into them. They won’t block the other outlet in your receptacles and deliver scheduling, voice command, and timer action, among other things. Head below for more details.

You’re clearly scoring each plug at $10 a pop with the deal above, but if you’re looking to bring spending down from $30 or just don’t need three of them, you can land a single at $13 Prime shipped on Amazon – matching the lowest we have tracked for one. This one delivers the same Matter support and feature set as those bundled together above.

Elsewhere in smart home deals, the Amazon early Prime Day deals are already starting to roll in starting from $13. Its in-house offerings also include the All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam at a new all-time low alongside a host of Blink gear at the best prices we have tracked yet with up to 50% in savings and prices starting from $20. Plus you’ll find even more right here including a solid deal on Google latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter devices will be compatible with future updates and advancements in technology, ensuring that your smart home system remains up-to-date and compatible with new devices and features.

