Amazon early Prime Day smart home sale up to 48% off: Smart Plug $13, Thermostat, more

As part of its now live early October Prime Day deals, and joining loads of notable deals on Fire tablets, the All-new Echo Buds, and this Ring gear, next up we have a collection of Amazon smart devices. Alongside the deals you’ll find below, Amazon is now offering its in-house Smart Plug for $12.99 in new condition. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a solid 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at few bucks below our previous mention on a new condition Amazon Smart Plug and just $1 above the refurbished option. Amazon describes this intelligent outlet solution as a “struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free” smart plug that provides an Alexa-controllable outlet anywhere in your home. It is ready to upgrade your otherwise traditional lights, lamps, fans, and appliances with smart home functionality – have them turn on and off automatically, create your own schedules, or control everything with your smartphone and voice. Head below for more of the early Prime Day Amazon smart home deals.

Early Fall Prime Day Amazon smart home deals

The now live early Prime Day Amazon smart home gear also sits alongside a series of other sale events that have now launched ahead of this month’s massive 2-day shipping event:

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

No smart home hub required—set up routines and schedules through the Alexa app.

See tips on saving energy and estimate your light’s consumption with the Alexa energy dashboard

