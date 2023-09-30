First deals hit the All-New Blink Outdoor 4 smart cams from $66 (Reg. $110+), more up to 50% off from $20

Justin Kahn
50% off From $20

Amazon has now kicked of a wide-ranging Blink smart home sale, offering up to 50% off a series of its all-new smart cameras, video doorbell packages, and full-on security systems. One standout offer has the All-New Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera System for $71.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this model landed on Amazon for the first time just over a month ago and is now seeing its very first price drop with a solid 40% in savings. Today’s new all-time low also carries over and delivers the All-New Blink Outdoor 4 add-on camera at a $65.99 all-time low as well, down from the regular $110 (this one requires the Sync Module included with the camera system above). The Blink Outdoor 4 is the “fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.” Features include 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio. You’ll also find “two-year battery life” via included AA lithium batteries, enhanced motion detection alerts, and Alexa compatibility – “connect to an Alexa-enabled device to engage live view, arm and disarm your system, and more using your voice.” Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for more of today’s Blink smart home deals. 

Save up to 50% on Blink smart home gear

Then swing by our smart home hub for the rest of this weekend’s intelligent household upgrades. And remember you still have a chance to score an Echo Pop smart speaker and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $15, an over $40 value and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. 

  • Outdoor 4 is our fourth generation wire-free smart security camera that helps you protect your home inside and out right from your smartphone.
  • See and speak from the Blink app — Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
  • Two-year battery life — Set up yourself in minutes and get up to two years of power with the included AA lithium batteries.
  • Enhanced motion detection — Be alerted to motion faster from your smartphone with dual-zone, enhanced motion detection.
  • Person detection — Get alerts when a person is detected with embedded computer vision (CV) as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately).
  • Save and share clips — Choose to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (included) plus a USB drive (sold separately).

