All-new Ring Indoor smart home cam hits new low at $30 (50% off), plus more from $35

As part of its now live early October Prime Day deals, Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging Ring smart home sale to sit alongside its latest Blink event. One standout from the former has the All-new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) on sale in black or white at $29.99 shipped. You’re looking at the latest model Ring indoor cam that launched on Amazon for the first time back in late April of this year at $60. Having only seen a couple price drops before today since then, you’re now looking at a solid 50% price drop to deliver the lowest price we have tracked yet. “Watch over your home day or night” with 1080p HD video and color night vision alongside Advanced Pre-Roll that records a few extra seconds before every motion event. It also sports real-time alerts when it detects “movement that matters” and the ability to link up with other Alexa gear so you can hear “custom notifications from Echo Dot, launch video with Echo Show, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring with select Alexa-enabled devices.” The included manual privacy cover is a nice touch as well. Head below for more early Prime Day Ring smart home deals.

Early Prime Day Ring smart home deals:

If you’re more of a fan of the Amazon Blink smart home ecosystem, deals on a range of that gear is live right now as well. Alongside some of the very first drops on the latest releases in the Blink lineup, you’ll find discounts starting from just $20 Prime shipped on a series of cameras, for both indoors and out, the video doorbell, and more. Everything is detailed for you right here.

All-new Ring Indoor Cam features:

Get the whole picture – Watch over your home day or night in 1080p HD video with Live View and Color Night Vision.

Video previews – Record a few extra seconds before every motion event with Advanced Pre-Roll to get a more complete picture of what happened.

Privacy at your fingertips – Turn off your camera and mic with the manual Privacy Cover, then reactivate with a simple swivel.

Get important alerts – Get real-time alerts when the camera detects movement, and choose exactly what your camera covers so you only get notified above movement that matters.

Versatile mounting options – Find the perfect angle on a table, or mount up high with the flexible swivel mount. Indoor Cam is plug-in, making it easy to move where you need it.

