Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide arrives with Atlas of Hyrule, more from $30

The official collectible Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide are now available for purchase. We are now less than 4-days away from what can only be described as the most anticipated console game launch of the year with Nintendo’s latest Zelda adventure set to hit store shelves starting this Friday. Alongside the new OLED Switch Zelda console, the themed case, and the Pro Controller, the official Piggyback Guides for the game have now arrived with pre-orders live on Amazon for both the standard edition and the more collector-worthy Deluxe variant. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Official Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guides arrive

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide, as it is officially known, features hundreds of pages detailing each of the puzzles and quests in the game alongside an Atlas of Hyrule with “stunning annotated maps” and more. Even if you don’t plan on using the guide to help you through the adventure the first time around, these books make for great collector’s items and can be fun ways to discover new things across the land and skies of Hyrule after your first play through as well.

The new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide comes in two flavors, the paperback standard version or the hardcover Deluxe copy with an alternate cover depicting the the broken Master Sword and what appear to be Zonai hieroglyphs. From what we can tell at this point, both copies contain 496 pages and vary by way of the more collector-worthy hardcover on the Deluxe model. Images of the inside of the book are still under wraps, but you can get a better idea of what to expect from the Breath of the Wild version right here – its deluxe version included some additional art, a similar premium treatment on the cover, and a large pull-out map poster.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast world full of varied quests, challenging puzzles, ferocious monsters, and unique sights to behold. Working closely with Nintendo, we have created the authoritative, all-encompassing guide that this game so richly deserves. We have explored all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game.

Another thing to remember here is the Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee. The standard is listed at $29.99 and the Deluxe at $44.99 – both scheduled to begin shipping on June 16, 2023. But with Amazon’s guarantee in place here, even if you lock-in your copy now, you’ll be charged the lowest price they go for between now and the release date anyway.

Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Standard $30

Tears of the Kingdom – The Complete Official Guide: Deluxe $45

We are indeed getting some live gameplay footage as part of a Nintendo Treehouse event this Thursday night (details on that here), but be sure to check out some of the other trailers and the latest Direct demo below if you haven’t yet:

