Score an originally $149 JLab Talk Pro USB mic today down at just $38 Prime shipped

As part of its Gamer Goodies sale and coming on the heels of the brand new SteelSeries Alias models, Woot is now offering the JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone for $37.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members with a $6 delivery applying otherwise. This model originally launched at $149 and more recently has been selling in the $50 range at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention for the lowest price we can find anywhere. This model delivers 192kHz/24bit recording resolutions with your choice of three condenser and four directional pattern modes to support a wide range of recording situations (solo streaming, group business calls, conversational podcasting, and music recording). You’ll also find an onboard zero latency headphone monitoring output, volume control, and an included 10-foot USB-C cable to connect to modern machines. More details below.

Scoring a 192kHz/24bit USB mic from a trusted brand at $38 isn’t easy to beat. Even the entry level HyperX SoloCast is selling for a touch more right now. If you don’t mind dropping down to a 96k sample rate – typically more than enough for most folks – though, you can score the newer mid-tier JLab Go Talk USB mic down at $35 shipped right now on Amazon.

And for the latest and greatest, you’ll want to scope out some of the newest releases we have featured in the microphone category recently down below:

JLab Talk Pro USB-C Microphone features:

Professional Level: Meet Talk Pro, the ultimate professional level microphone featuring the highest quality 192kHz/24BIT resolution in the game. Offering three condensers and 4 directional pattern modes to give you the best experience no matter what you’re recording: Podcasts, game streams, music or voice, even ASMR. Top-notch volume and gain controls and quick-mute offer a hassle-free experience with clear sound for any occasion.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk PRO features a professional-quality resolution of 192kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers stunning sound range for professional use. Easily optimize sound quality for an important business call or podcast with its hassle-free connection.

