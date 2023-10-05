Leica’s new Sofort 2 hybrid instant camera can also print photos from your iPhone

Rikka Altland -
Leica
Leica Sofort 2

Leica is now back with a second-generation of its instant camera. The new Sofort 2 debuts seven years after Leica launched the first version, taking all of that time to deliver a refreshed hybrid instant camera with 4.9MP sensor, Bluetooth, and the company’s signature stylish design.

The Leica Sofort 2 isn’t just a typical instant camera. Instead, it takes more of a hybrid approach that lets you capture all of the photos you want with its digital sensor, and then print only the good ones. It can also be used to print out photos you took on entirely different device, like a smartphone. But since we’re talking about Leica here, the brand’s new release can also play nice with its other cameras via the FOTOS companion app.

It has the modern flourish of being rechargeable over USB-C and also backs its 1/5-inch digital sensor with 10 different film effects and even a macro mode for those close up shots. The Leica Sofort 2 has a more modern design than its predecessor, arriving in one of three colors: White, Black, and Red. The instant camera also has a 3-inch 460k dot TFT LCD display on the back.

All of that extra tech means that the new Leica Sofort 2 costs $90 more than the original. It now comes with a $389.99 price tag and is going to begin shipping next month on November 9. As far as compatible film, Leica lists support for three instant film packs for the camera: Sofort color film pack (mini), warm white, Sofort color film pack (mini) Neo Gold, and Sofort color film duo pack (mini), warm white.

Today’s news on the Leica Sofort 2 arrives just after last month’s debut for the new Polaroid I-2. This instant camera delivers an even more impressive feature set than even Leica’s new hybrid release, backing its $600 price tag with a series of manual controls and a built-in LiDAR system.

Leica

