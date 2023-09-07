Polaroid’s new I-2 instant camera is its most capable and expensive release yet at $600

Polaroid today is out with not only its latest instant camera but also its most expensive. The new Polaroid I-2 is looking to change the instant photography game with an eye-watering $600 price tag that packs LiDAR-backed autofocus, manual controls, and a 98mm lens.

Polaroid I-2 debuts

Polaroid, or at least the company that now walks in Polaroid’s shoes following a series of acquisitions, is not letting instant cameras fade into history. Today, the brand is out with its most capable release to date. Lately, instant cameras have been largely relegated to more of a novelty than a serious piece of gear to shoot with. But now there’s the new Polaroid I-2, which steps up to deliver the first big leap in instant photography in ages.

And one look at the Polaroid I-2 is all you need to see why. Gone is the cutesy form factor that looks to embody the simplicity of original models, and instead, you’ll find the ability to actually adjust control settings manually. You’ve been able to adjust the aperture and the like via a companion app in the past, but this is the first time that Polaroid is building that feature right into the camera and its physical controls.

Polaroid isn’t just opening the door toward letting photographers dial in the settings themselves but is also upgrading some of the onboard tech to help take better photos automatically. The autofocus specifically is seeing a major upgrade, now sporting a LiDAR system to help gauge how far away subjects are regardless of the lighting conditions.

All of that is backed by a 98mm lens with a shutter speed range from 30 seconds to 1/250 seconds. The new instant camera can shoot in six different modes and is also compatible with a variety of films, including Polaroid 600, i-Type, and SX-70 offerings.

There are also some additional modern comforts making the cut on the new Polaroid I-2. There’s Bluetooth for fine-tuning settings via the companion app, as well as a USB-C port for refueling the internal rechargeable battery.

Price is yet another way that the new Polaroid I-2 sets itself apart. Instant cameras are already known as being a more expensive hobby, with photos clocking in at around $2 per snapshot. And if that wasn’t already going to mean you’re raking up costs as time goes on, you’re also going to have to shell out a pretty penny upfront. The new Polaroid I-2 is now available for purchase, selling for $599.99. It does come with some i-type film in the box to help get you started, but this is a long way away from the usual sub-$100 instant cameras we’ve come to know from the company over the past few years.

Introducing the Polaroid I-2: a revolutionary step forward in instant photography. For the first time, experience manual control settings in a Polaroid, with an aperture opening up to f/8 – comparable to an f/2.8 in 35mm cameras for that dreamy depth of field. Showcase your versatility with its unprecedented compatibility of using Polaroid 600, i-Type, and SX-70 film. Dive into six creative shooting modes, including the groundbreaking manual mode. Capture razor-sharp images with its advanced 3-lens AF system, a notable upgrade from the previous 2-lens hyper focus systems. Power up with USB-C, sync with an external flash through the 2.5mm port, and have total control over flash with a dedicated button. The Polaroid I-2 is, unequivocally, the pinnacle of Polaroid innovation.

