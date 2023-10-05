Latest Roborock smart robot vacs/mops with 7-week auto-empty up to $220 off from $320

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsRoborock
$220 off From $320
a close up of a hard wood floor

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its new Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop system down at $599.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $820, this brand new release is now seeing a solid $220 price drop. Not only is this deal saving you hundreds, but it is also the first sizable discount since release and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Delivering 5,500Pa suction power on the vacuum side things, you’ll also find customizable mopping action (“low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens,” for example) as well as Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance ensuring a “seamless and uninterrupted cleaning experience” without getting stuck on random objects on the floor. This model also ships with the Rock Dock that doubles as both a charging station and an auto-empty bin so you won’t have to lift a finger for up to 7 weeks before needing to take care of the 2.5L dustbin. Head below for more Roborock deals and details. 

More Roborock robotic cleaning bot deals:

Be sure to dive into our launch coverage of the brand new ECOVACS X2 OMNI robot vac and mop with an onboard camera and AI learning. And then scope out the deals we are tracking on Shark’s Matrix robotic vacuum as well as the Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundle. Everything else is waiting in our home goods hub

Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Experience unparalleled convenience with the Q8 Max+ Self-Emptying feature, boasting a 2.5L dust bag that allows for up to 7 weeks of continuous cleaning without the need for manual dustbin changes. Different foors and different rooms need different cleaning intensities. Choose how much mopping you want to use in-app, and even define how much to use in specific rooms around your home, from low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens. The robot vacuum navigates through your home effortlessly, employing Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted cleaning experience.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Roborock

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Razer’s Kishi V2 iPhone gamepad grips with USB-C ...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub by 3 months at ...
Positive Grid cranks up your smart guitar amp with new ...
Dive into nostalgia with the Complete Calvin and Hobbes...
Score an originally $149 JLab Talk Pro USB mic today do...
Jackery’s 293Wh Explorer 300 receives 29% discoun...
Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 land at best...
Upgrade to a Ninja dual-basket 5-in-1 air fryer this fa...
Load more...
Show More Comments