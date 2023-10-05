Latest Roborock smart robot vacs/mops with 7-week auto-empty up to $220 off from $320

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its new Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop system down at $599.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $820, this brand new release is now seeing a solid $220 price drop. Not only is this deal saving you hundreds, but it is also the first sizable discount since release and a subsequent Amazon all-time low. Delivering 5,500Pa suction power on the vacuum side things, you’ll also find customizable mopping action (“low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens,” for example) as well as Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance ensuring a “seamless and uninterrupted cleaning experience” without getting stuck on random objects on the floor. This model also ships with the Rock Dock that doubles as both a charging station and an auto-empty bin so you won’t have to lift a finger for up to 7 weeks before needing to take care of the 2.5L dustbin. Head below for more Roborock deals and details.

More Roborock robotic cleaning bot deals:

Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Experience unparalleled convenience with the Q8 Max+ Self-Emptying feature, boasting a 2.5L dust bag that allows for up to 7 weeks of continuous cleaning without the need for manual dustbin changes. Different foors and different rooms need different cleaning intensities. Choose how much mopping you want to use in-app, and even define how much to use in specific rooms around your home, from low-flow on stone, to high-flow for grimy kitchens. The robot vacuum navigates through your home effortlessly, employing Reactive Technology Obstacle Avoidance, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted cleaning experience.

