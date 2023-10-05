Anker’s just-released USB-C KVMs fall to new all-time lows starting at $187.50 (Reg. $250+)

Anker just launched a pair of new USB-C KVMs earlier in the summer, and new all-time lows are now available thanks to some Amazon discounts. Leading the way, the Anker Desktop KVM Docking Station is now on sale for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $270 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings while also falling further than our previously tracked markdowns. This is $16 under the last discount, only the third chance to save, and a new all-time low. It’s also joined by the dual laptop model, which clocks in at yet another new all-time low of $187.49, down from $250. This is only the second price cut so far on this model, too. You can get a full breakdown in our launch coverage, but we also take a closer look below the fold at what to expect.

Available in two different configurations, Anker’s new USB-C KVM Docking Stations come equipped with the ability to share five different accessories. There are HDMI and DisplayPort slots for switching a monitor between two systems, as well as a healthy roster of USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also 65W host charging for whichever laptops are plugged in, too. Anker lastly throws in a handy toggle switch that you can position away from the whole dock to help keep your setup a bit more streamlined.

For a far more unique upgrade to your desktop workstation, Satechi’s new Dual Dock Stand is easily the solution to check out. It just launched last month, and arrives with nine ports to streamline your setup in a design that actually rests underneath your MacBook. But on top of just expanding I/O, Satechi goes a bit further to pack in an NVMe SSD slot for expanding your storage pool, too. Dive into our hands-on review for a full rundown of what to expect.

Anker USB-C KVM Dock features:

Enjoy effortless switching between devices with a single click, eliminating the need for constant cable changes. Share keyboards, monitors, mice, and other devices hassle-free. Quickly share one audio device and four USB peripherals between your desktop PC and laptop, streamlining your workflow and enhancing productivity with ease. Immerse yourself in stunning 4K@60Hz resolution on dual monitors simultaneously, thanks to the DisplayPort and HDMI ports.

