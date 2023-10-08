Just $13 scores you a leather Apple Watch band for Series 9 and Ultra 2

OUHENG (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Leather Apple Watch Band for $12.99 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $15 or higher price tag and marking the first chance to save since back in July. It’s the second-best price of the year and only third offer in 2023 period. Designed to fit Apple’s 42, 44, or 45mm Watch size, this band is compatible with all models and generations that the company has released, including the all-new Series 9 and Ultra 2. You’ll find a hybrid sweatproof setup as well, with the outer surface being made from high-quality genuine leather and the back comprising of a natural black silicone rubber. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for an alternative style band, then check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. There, you’ll discover both affordable and premium options from some of our favorite brands. Our roundup has options starting as low as $5, making it a great way for you to upgrade your Apple Watch without breaking the bank.

We’re also tracking some actual discounts on Apple Watch models, too. The first price cuts in months are now taking $29 off Apple Watch SE 2 styles starting from $220. Alongside this more affordable wearable from Apple, its more capable counterpart is also getting in on the savings. Following to a very similar all-time low, Apple Watch Ultra 2 now starts lower than ever before at $774. This is only the second chance to save, too.

Leather Apple Watch band features:

Stainless steel connector are included for easy installation, locks onto your watch precisely and security. Special and attractive, look fantastic and giving a nice professional look on any occasion, it can be men’s or women’s. Made from genuine leather on the surface and soft silicone rubber on the black.

