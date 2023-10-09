ALLPOWERS portable power stations discounted from $84 this week (Reg. $129+)

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS Portable 200W Power Station for $83.85 shipped, after clipping the on-page 35% off coupon. With a regular price tag of $129, today’s deal is only the second discount that we have tracked for this power station. It beats out the earlier markdown by $35, and even lands $25 under the sale’s price on ALLPOWERS’ own website as a new all-time low. This 200W power station offers a quaint 154Wh capacity, and can be fully charged via AC and USB together in one and a half hours, a 99W max solar panel in up to two hours, the USB-C in up to three hours, or AC alone in five to six hours. It features five outputs to cover whatever small devices or appliances you’ll need to keep powered up: an AC port, two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, as well as a wireless charger on top for quick and convenient use by your smartphone. Head below to learn more.

ALLPOWERS’ line of power stations are seeing discounts from 18% to 33% across the board, mostly in the form of on-page coupons, with some even offering extra savings in the form of promo codes and/or bundle discounts:

Upgraded R600, 299Wh capacity: $205

R600 BEIGE, 299Wh capacity: $182

S700, 606Wh capacity: $359

Upgraded S2000, 1,500Wh capacity: $799

R2500, 2,016Wh capacity: $1,299

R4000, 3,600Wh to 21,600Wh capacity: $2,499

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the all new Goal Zero Yeti PRO 4000 Power Station, which offers up to 20,000Wh of expandable capacity with the ability to integrate fully into your home circuits, RV, or van to provide automatic electric switching if the power goes out.

ALLPOWERS Portable 200W Power Station features:

【WIDELY USED IN ADVANTURE】:The 200W Power station is powerful enough to meet different kinds of electricity demands usage for emergency, outdoors, home, travel, camping, road trips. 200W/ 154WH /41600mAh capacity allows you to charge your laptop 3 hours, phone 14 times and iPad 8 times.

【MINI SIZE AND SAFE】: ALLPOWERS portable backup battery supports short circuit, over current, over power, over charge, over-temperature protection,keep your devices more safely. The solar generator only weights about 3 lb with size 7.87*6.7*1.96 inch, easy to carry outside.

【WHAT YOU GET】: 1* ALLPOWERS 154Wh portable power station, 1* AC wall charger, 1* user guide; 18-month product warranty with 24*7 friendly customer service of ALLPOWERS solar generator.

