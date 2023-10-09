Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci 2, Don’t Starve, Ramen Sensei, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold. Just be sure to scope some of the early fall Prime Day-worthy deals we are already tracking including new lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Classic, these Google Nest WiFi Pro systems, and a solid price drop on OnePlus 11. But for now we are focused on the Google Play app deals including titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Oh!Edo Towns, Venture Towns, The Ramen Sensei, Human Anatomy Atlas 2023, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

The House of Da Vinci 2 features:

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Best LEGO fall Prime Day deals: UCS Republic Gunship $3...
Samsung’s keyring-ready 256GB USB-C flash drive j...
Jackery Explorer series portable power stations receive...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to ne...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $89, a n...
Save up to $300 on a shiny new steel Breville espresso ...
Amazon has Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro Custom Wireles...
Load more...
Show More Comments