Google Nest WiFi Pro systems pack Wi-Fi 6E tech starting from $160 lows (Save 20%)

Amazon is now marking down three different Google Nest WiFi Pro systems starting at $159.99 shipped. This single router package that headlines the savings normally sells for $200, and is now dropping down by 20%. It’s a new 2023 low, beating our previous mentions this year by an extra $14. You’re also looking at the first discount in months and a return to the best price ever – matching last year’s Black Friday markdown. Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

Those who need extra coverage will also find two other packages on sale. These both step up from just a single router to 2- or 3-node systems that provide all of the same perks as we just covered above, just with added range. Both of these discounts are matching the best prices of the year in the process, and are detailed below.

For other ways to improve your Assistant setup, we’re also tracking a series of Google Nest cameras on sale. These are all down to some of the best prices of the year, arriving with $70 starting prices that are down from $100 or more.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

