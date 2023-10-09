First cash discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic from $270 lows

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Reg. $300+ From $270
a close up of a watch

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The new wearable just debuted back in August, and now it’s finally dropping in price down to $369 shipped. This $31 discount from the usual $400 going rate is the first of its kind and a new all-time low. We did see some pre-order bundles go live with a little extra value, but if you’ve been waiting for an actual discount – you now finally have a chance to save. Best Buy matches today’s discount and bundles in an extra $30 gift card for paid Plus and Total account members. Head below for more.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Alongside the Classic version, Amazon is also carrying the same exact promotion over to the standard pair of Galaxy Watch 6 styles. Both of these fitness trackers are also seeing their first cash discounts, taking $30 off either the $299.99 price tag you’d pay for the 44mm model, or the even more affordable MSRP of the 40mm style at $269.99. These sport a little less premium designs that ditch the stainless steel enclosure and rotating bezel, but still deliver much of the same Wear OS 4 feature set to your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking*; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Samsung

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best Android app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
SKIL PWR CORE 20V 22-inch hedge trimmer falls 43% to ne...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods 2 are down to just $89, a n...
Save up to $300 on a shiny new steel Breville espresso ...
Amazon has Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro Custom Wireles...
Score Nintendo’s Switch OLED and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ...
Royal Gourmet wood pellet grill offers flavor without e...
Load more...
Show More Comments