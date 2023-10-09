First cash discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic from $270 lows

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The new wearable just debuted back in August, and now it’s finally dropping in price down to $369 shipped. This $31 discount from the usual $400 going rate is the first of its kind and a new all-time low. We did see some pre-order bundles go live with a little extra value, but if you’ve been waiting for an actual discount – you now finally have a chance to save. Best Buy matches today’s discount and bundles in an extra $30 gift card for paid Plus and Total account members. Head below for more.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage that takes a hands-on look.

Alongside the Classic version, Amazon is also carrying the same exact promotion over to the standard pair of Galaxy Watch 6 styles. Both of these fitness trackers are also seeing their first cash discounts, taking $30 off either the $299.99 price tag you’d pay for the 44mm model, or the even more affordable MSRP of the 40mm style at $269.99. These sport a little less premium designs that ditch the stainless steel enclosure and rotating bezel, but still deliver much of the same Wear OS 4 feature set to your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking*; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!