LEGO Insiders sale now live with double points on all kits, rare deals, and freebies

LEGO’s new Insiders sale is live! Competing with Amazon and its Prime Big Deal Days event, our favorite toy and collectible company has a series of promotions live through the end of the week. Including double Insiders points on just-released LEGO sets to discounted models and freebies, the savings are now available.

LEGO Insiders double points promotion now live

LEGO’s first-ever Insiders sale is all about the double LEGO Insiders points. This is the first one of these promotions since the company switched the name of its rewards program from VIP to Insiders, but otherwise there’s nothing all too new with the sale. You’ll be able to earn twice the number of points to use on future purchases with every set you buy. There’s no exclusions, as every kit the LEGO Group sells will be eligible. That makes this week the perfect opportunity to bring home all-new builds like the UCS Venator, which won’t be seeing any cash discounts in the near future – or maybe even ever.

You’ll of course need to be a LEGO Insiders member to lock-in any of the savings in today’s sale. But that should honestly be a given with the name of the promotion. It’s entirely free to sign up if you haven’t already, though it’s worth noting that if you already had a LEGO VIP membership, your account will have transitioned over to the new naming scheme.

Score rare cash discounts on sets, too

A more limited bonus for the LEGO Insiders sale is that you’ll be able to lock-in some cash discounts on kits that aren’t on sale very often. While you’ll still want to check out all of the price cuts live via Amazon for its Prime Big Deal Days sale, the savings direct from LEGO this year are nothing to sneeze at.

Leading the way amongst the cash discounts this week, we have a new all-time low on the UCS-style LEGO Hulkbuster at $384.99. This kit launched last fall with a $550 price tag, only to be met with some entirely deserving criticisms. It has seen a few discounts here and there to entice buyers to score the kit for less, and now the LEGO Group is hoping to clearance out inventory by dropping it down by $165. This is matching the all-time low as well as our previous mention from July.

Stacking up to 4,049 pieces, the latest Iron Man Hulkbuster arrives with the UCS-style treatment we typically see from the Star Wars stable. It delivers a massive 20.5-inch tall design that is packed with some pretty intricate details. The proportions might not be exactly what you’d expect from a kit of this caliber or price, but the LEGO Group at least adds in some fun features like light up bricks and compatibility with the early 2022 buildable Iron Man figure. It also comes with an exclusive Tony Stark minifigure who is half suited up in his Iron Man armor.

One of the things that makes this set even better is that a fan just showed that you can use only the included bricks to build a far better final model. So if you’re up for a challenge, you can go check out this even more impressive creation from famed builder Ransom_Fern. They uploaded the instructions on how to turn the official LEGO UCS Hulkbuster into the improved version, and we previously detailed just what to expect from the transformation.

There’s also some other discounted kits for the LEGO Insiders sale.

All of the LEGO Insiders savings are now live and will be up for grabs through October 15.

