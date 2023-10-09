Ninja’s new 14-in-1 Combi air fryer oven cooks full meals in 15 minutes, now at $180 ($50 off)

Amazon’s now offering its first deal on the Ninja SFP701 Combi All-in-One Multi-Cooker Air Fryer at $179.99 shipped. Regularly $230, you’re looking at a solid $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is the first solid price drop on Amazon since this model launched there last month and a subsequent all-time low. This is a 14-in-1 multi-cooker that can bake, roast, air fry, slow cook, sous-vide, and more with special settings for rice, pasta, and pizza. Ninja says this is the only cooker you’ll ever need with the ability to prepare entire meals in 15 minutes and enough space to cook 4 cups of rice, a 6-pound chicken or, 2 pounds of fries in one go. The cooker also ships with a Combi Cooker Pan, bake tray, crisper tray, and a recipe book. Head below for more details.

Ninja SFP701 Combi All-in-One Multi-Cooker features:

Combi Meals, Combi Crisp, Combi Bake, Rice/Pasta, Sear/Sauté, Steam, Bake, Toast, Pizza, Slow Cook, Proof, Sous Vide, Air Fry, Broil. Cook your proteins, veggies, and pasta or grains all at the same time and make a meal 50% faster than in a wall oven. With its all-in-one functionality and included accessories, the Ninja Combi is the only appliance you will ever need—no more cluttered countertops and endless piles of dishes to clean afterward. HyperSteam and Air Fry combine to create juicy insides and deliciously crispy outsides all at once; super-heated steam evenly cooks and locks in juices while rapid cyclonic air crisps food to perfection.

