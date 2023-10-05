Ninja’s immersion blender + hand mixer readies you for baking season, now back at $80 low

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $100 $80
a table topped with plates of food on a plate

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CI101 Foodi Power Immersion Blender Mixer System for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal marks the third time we have seen this model drop down to the Amazon all-time low price and the second notable deal of the year. Immersion blenders like this are great options for blending sauces and more directly in the pot you are cooking them in, making for a more convenient setup than removing everything into a traditional countertop blender all while saving on dirty dishes. However, this 750-watt model takes things up a notch from there with an included hand mixer attachment as well. That’s on top of the 9-inch stainless steel immersion blending arm, five mixing and two blending speeds as well as Ninja’s smartTorque tech that “maintains your blending or mixing speed to deliver an uninterrupted, smooth performance.” More details below. 

If you don’t need the Ninja treatment for your immersion blending action, something like this more affordable Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick might do the trick. It’s not as powerful, nor does it have as versatile a design, but it’s also a whole lot less pricey at $25 Prime shipped

And then dive in to more of the best kitchen and cooking deals we are tracking this week below:

Ninja CI101 Foodi Power Immersion Blender Mixer System features:

The 750-peak-watt PowerBase transforms to a high-speed hand mixer and powerful immersion blender. The PowerBase detects the attachment, giving you complete control across 5 Mixing & 2 Blending speeds. Designed with more surface area to incorporate air into the batter more quickly for light, fluffy baked goods. Comes with built-in pan guard allowing you to blend directly in deep pots or pans without scratching them. Designed for the thickest food loads, smartTorque maintains your blending or mixing speed to deliver an uninterrupted, smooth performance.

