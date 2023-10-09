Save $100 on Sony’s elegant glass Bluetooth speaker with LED candle lighting at $248

Now sitting alongside a solid deal on its latest XB100 Bluetooth speaker, Amazon is offering the Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Sound Speaker with built-in candle-like LED illumination down at $248 shipped. Regularly $348, this is nearly 30% or $100 off the going rate. Today’a deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention as well. The LSPX-S3 certainly isn’t your average home or portable speaker, featuring a unique cylindrical glass design speaker that trades out the party multi-color lighting for a more elegant candle-like LED treatment. It really is a conversation starter. The 46mm speaker delivers 360-degree sound propagation alongside your usual Bluetooth streaming capabilities backed by 8-hour battery life. Head below for more details.

Sony delivers a truly unique solution with its LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker in the brand name space. The LG RP4 XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Portable Bluetooth Speaker features a somewhat similar candle-like experience, but it doesn’t have the elegant glass treatment and it will cost you a whole lot more right now. If you’re interested in the statement piece LSPX-S3 option, you can do a whole lot worse than saving $100.

For something on the smart side of things, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days offers on its Echo smart speakers are now live starting from $18 Prime shipped. And if you prefer something from the big audio brands, JBL speakers are also now on sale with prices starting from $25 and all of the details you need are waiting in this past weekend’s roundup.

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours

Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing

Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

