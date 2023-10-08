JBL Bluetooth speakers up to 50% off: Go 3, Clip 4, karaoke party models, more from $25

We are now tracking a series of price drops on various JBL Bluetooth and party speakers with up to 50% in savings. Amazon is offering the JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colorways from $24.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $50, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under the previous mention on most colorways, one of the best prices ever, and a new 2023 on select models. This is an ultra-compact portable Bluetooth speaker with JBL’s sort of fabric-wrapped treatment alongside IP67 water and dust protection to withstand the elements. It boasts up to 5 hours of wireless playback on a single charge with the included USB-C cable and your usual Bluetooth connectivity to your smart device of choice. If you’re looking for more power, head below for deals on a range of other models from the brand.

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

You’ll also want to check out Anker’s new Soundcore Motion 300 speaker and for some smart audio, the early Prime Day deals are where you need to be. Amazon is now offering a range of its Echo speakers starting from just $18 ahead of this week’s big event as well as a return of the best price yet on its All-new Echo Buds.

JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly big audio and punchy bass from Go 3’s ultra-compact size.

JBL Go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.

JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

