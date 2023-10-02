Amazon’s offers early Echo deals from $18 ahead of next week’s Prime Big Deal Days sale

Amazon’s upcoming Prime Big Deal Days sale is set to go live next week, and ahead of time the savings are too! Today, we’re seeing the best prices of the year on its lineup of Alexa speakers and smart displays. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite is the Echo Pop Alexa Speaker at $17.99. This is down from $40, and comes in four different colors. It’s an extra $6 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Jumping all the way to the other end of the lineup, Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio speaker also arrives on sale. Now selling for $154.99, this is down from the usual $200 going rate with $45 in savings attached. While not a new all-time low, this is the best price of the year at $5 below our previous mention. It sports a fabric-wrapped design that still keeps it at home in amongst the other Alexa devices from the company, while stepping up the design to fit in all of the higher-end audio components.

There’s notably Spatial Audio processing tech packed in to deliver even more immersive sound from its 5-speaker system that comes backed by Dolby Atmos certification. There’s of course all of the streaming service support from the likes of Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, as well as all the hands-free Alexa access you’d expect for controlling smart home gear, answering questions, and helping out in the kitchen. Then Amazon backs the smart home tech with a built-in Zigbee and Matter hub for an even longer list of supported devices. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Other notable Echo deals:

Plus, Echo Show smart displays:

Echo Pop features:

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

