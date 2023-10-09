Sun Joe’s 2030 PSI electric pressure washer cleans at 1.76 GPM for new low of $110

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $109.85 shipped. It has spent the year at or returning to $169, with the second half of the year seeing regular discounts, but never down farther than $159. Today’s deal amounts to a 35% discount, coming in $2 above the current going used price, and $15 above the all-time low from 2022, landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 1,800W motor, this electric pressure washer is able to produce a 2023 max PSI and 1.76 GPM. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as Sun Joe’s total stop system that automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to conserve water and costs. It comes with five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering a 31% discount on the Sun Joe SPX1500 Electric Pressure Washer for $78.82 shipped. This 12A pressure washer provides up to 1,740 PSI with a flow rate of 1.59 GPM, making it ideal for light to medium duty cleaning jobs. Its compact and lightweight design allows it to be easily wheeled around from one task to the next, while its adjustable spray wand can raise or lower the water pressure with a simple twist of the nozzle. Like all Sun Joe pressure washers, it also features a total stop system that shuts off the pump when not in use.

And if you’re looking for a pressure washer of a more compact size while retaining higher pressure power, check out our coverage of the WORX 13A Electric Pressure Washer, now going for $79. It comes equipped with a 13A motor that can max out at 1,870 PSI and 1.4 GPM, as well as a spray wand that has a 1/4-inch fitting for quick exchange of nozzles and features an integrated cord-wrap for easy cleanup as well as an onboard storage compartment for nozzles and accessories.

Sun Joe 2030 PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer features:

[POWERFUL] : 14.5-Amp/1800-watt motor generates

: 14.5-Amp/1800-watt motor generates [VERSATILE] : Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more. With two 0.9 L onboard detergent tanks, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects.

: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more. With two 0.9 L onboard detergent tanks, removable tanks carry and store different types of detergent to simultaneously tackle different cleaning projects. [TSS (Total Stop System)] : Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life.

: Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life. [NOTE]: To ensure a fully functioning washer, please make sure all hoses and cleaner connections are properly and securely fastened.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!